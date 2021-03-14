LEEN, Arthur

LEEN, Jr., Arthur E.



Arthur E. Leen, Jr. died on March 11, 2021, after a short



illness. Arthur was born on



August 7, 1926, to Arthur E. Leen and Mary Blanche Burns Leen in Dayton, Ohio.



Arthur held Master's and Doctorate Degrees in Theology, both of which he obtained from the Pontificio Collegio Urbano de Propaganda Fide in Rome, Italy. He also held a



Master's Degree in Sacred Scripture from Pontificio Istituto Biblico, also in Rome.



He was an amazing linguist with mastery of English, Italian, Latin, Greek, Hebrew, and German. His language skills facilitated his many travels throughout Europe, Russia, Israel,



Palestine, the Mediterranean, and northern Africa.



Arthur had an insatiable thirst for knowledge and his primary passion was reading. He taught at Atheneum of Ohio - Mount Saint Mary's Seminary, and then at Pope St. John XXIII National Seminary for several years.



Following his teaching career, Arthur had a 27-year career with the United States Government in the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS). There he specialized in



issues related primarily to the welfare of children and Native American Tribes. He worked in Boston, Chicago, and then Washington, D.C. While in Washington, Arthur was a policy specialist with HHS who testified numerous times to Congress. During his career as a Civil Servant, he received many awards and commendations.



Arthur retired in 2002, at age 77. In retirement Arthur lived in Portland, Maine; Revere, Massachusetts; Hingham, Massachusetts; and Savannah, Georgia.



Arthur used his retirement to finish a novel, "Daniele – The Last Pope", which he had started while working. The novel embodied his studying, reading, linguistic skills, and broad travels, and was finally published in 2020.



Arthur is pre-deceased by his parents Arthur and Mary Blanche and by sisters Ann Marie Leen Walker and her



husband Richard Walker, Sr.; Sarah Leen Smith and her



husband Hugh Smith; and Barbara Leen Varga.



Arthur is survived by Barbara's husband Frank Varga, his first cousin Ruthie Munger, his nieces and nephews Mary Anne Keys, Peggy Walker, Dr. Richard Walker, Jr. (Madine), Howard Walker (Lois); Edward Smith (Kathie), Gregory Smith (Kathy), Donald Smith (Liz), Carolyn McIntire (Jim), Robert Smith



(Susan), Teresa Babcock (Craig), David Smith (Melissa), Patty McKenna (Kevin); Stephen Varga (Faye), and Nancy Thomas (Jim); and by numerous grand-nieces and nephews.



Arthur's service will be private. Please give remembrances to Doctors Without Borders, your local Feeding America affiliate, or the charity of your choice. The family would like to give special thanks to Shauna Heyward of FirstLight Homecare of Savannah.

