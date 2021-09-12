LEE, Nora



Age 95, of Dayton, OH, passed away on Saturday, September 4, 2021. Public visitation will



be held from 11 am - 12 pm,



Friday, September 17, 2021, at Mt. Moriah Baptist Church, 301 Mia Ave., Dayton, Ohio 45417. Private family service at 12 pm. Service will live stream for



the public at Mt. Moriah-Dayton YouTube. Arrangements entrusted to THOMAS FUNERAL HOME, 4520 Salem Ave. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.thomasfunerals.com.

