LEE, Joyce E.



77, of Medway, Ohio, passed away February 12, 2021. She was born September 18, 1943, in Springfield, Ohio, the daughter of the late Charles & Anna Hunter. Joyce spent many years caring for children in her home. She loved crocheting, attending church and most of all her family. She is survived by her daughter Janice (Kevin) Crowley; son, Gary (Tammy) Lee; brother, Charles Dennis Hunter; grandchildren, Larissa, Dustin, Darren, Jeremy & Mitch; three great-grandchildren; other



relatives and friends. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband Ernest Wayne Lee, and infant daughter Theresa June. Visitation will be from 5-7 Thursday, February 18, 2021, at the TROSTEL, CHAPMAN, DUNBAR & FRALEY FUNERAL HOME, New Carlisle, Ohio. Service Friday at 12 noon in the funeral home. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to www.trostelchapman.com.



