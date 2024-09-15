Lee, James Kenneth David
James Kenneth David Lee, age 72, of Huber Heights, OH, departed this life Monday, September 9, 2024. Funeral service 11 am Monday, September 16, 2024 at Phillips Temple CME Church, 3620 Shiloh Springs Rd, Trotwood, OH. Visitation 10 am at which time family will receive friends. Entombment Woodland Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to House of Wheat Funeral Home.
View the obituary on Legacy.com
Funeral Home Information
House Of Wheat Funeral Home Inc
2107 N Gettysburg Ave
Dayton, OH
45406
https://www.houseofwheat.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral