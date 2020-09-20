LEE, James

LEE, USAF Col. (Ret.) James A. "Jim" Age 81 of Oakwood, OH, died on September 14, 2020. Jim graduated from Decorah High School in 1957 and from the University of Michigan in 1962 with B.S. and M.S. Degrees in Aeronautical and Astronautical Engineering. Jim then embarked on a 27 year career in the Air Force, retiring as a Colonel in 1988. His assignments included all organization levels in research and development and in managing major aircraft programs, with tours at the Pentagon, the Boston area, and Wright-Patterson Air Force Base in Dayton, OH. Jim retired again in 1999 after ten years in Akron, OH, in the defense industry managing several aircraft simulator programs. He then returned once more to Dayton to spend his retirement years near family and friends. Preceding Jim in death were his parents and his wife of 42 years, Charlotte Wilkins Lee. Jim is survived by his wife of 17 years, Cheryl Sesher Lee. He is also survived by his four children: sons Alan Lee (Debbie); Rev. Jeffrey Lee (Heather); and Terry Lee; and daughter Vicki (Scott) Campbell; six grandchildren, Anna, Ian, Aaron, Brenna, Marissa and Aria; three brothers: Daniel (Barbara); Richard (Cathy); and Mark (Glenda) and their families. His is also survived by his wife Cheryl's four children: David, Tracy, Michael and Jennifer and their spouses and her seven grandchildren. Private service for family only. Interment will be in The Lutheran Cemetery, Decorah, IA, at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to Faith in Christ Evangelical Lutheran Church, 1603 Moorefield Rd., Springfield, OH 45503. Full obituary can be viewed at www.newcomerdayton.com.

