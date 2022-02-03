LEE, Gerald David "Jerry"



After several years of failing health, Gerald "Jerry" David Lee went home to be with the Lord on January 29, 2022, at the age of 79. Jerry was born on October 14, 1942, in Piqua, Ohio, to Arthur and Ruth Lee. He was honored to serve four years in the United States Air Force and enjoyed working with his clients for 44 years in car sales. His greatest joy was spending time with family and he was always up for a good joke or story. Jerry is survived by his three children: Melissa "Missie" Burke (Michael), Robert "Bob" Lee, and Jeff (Tara) Lee. He was an adored Poppy to his six grandchildren: Brittany, Caleb, Jonathan, Jacob, Hannah, and Rebekah. He is also survived by his sister, Nancy Kruse, along with many nieces and nephews. Jerry was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Robert "Bo" Lee. A celebration of life will be held at The Reverie, Southbrook Christian Church, 9095 Washington Church Rd., Miamisburg, OH 45342. Family will receive visitors at 2:30 p.m., followed by a celebration of life at 3:30 p.m. Donations can be made to the



Coffman Family Branch of the Greater Dayton YMCA. Jerry donated his body to the Wright State University School of Medicine for educational and scientific purposes.

