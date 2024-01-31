Lee, David

Lee, Sr., David N.



81, of Vandalia, passed away Monday, Jan. 29, 2024 at his home. He was born to Donald & Juanita Lee on Nov. 3, 1942 in Dayton, Ohio. David was retired from Chrysler Motor Corp. after over 30 years of service. He served our country in the U.S. Navy for 6 years. David was an active member of the UCT (United Commercial Travelers), the American Legion Post # 668 & the AMVETS. He also supported the Boy Scouts of America & Vandalia Youth Baseball.



He was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 58 years, Vickie S. Lee, in 2021, and his son, David Lee, Jr.



Survived by his daughter & son-in-law, Cheryl & Gerald Molitor; sister-in-law, Joan Klopfenstein; sister, Jaime Lee; brothers, Dennis & Donald (Candi) Lee; grandchildren, Tyler Molitor & Erin Starks (Micah); great grandchildren, Philip & Eleanor Starks; several nieces, nephews, other relatives & many friends.



Funeral service 1:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 2, 2024 at the Morton & Whetstone Funeral Home, 139 S. Dixie Dr., Vandalia. Apostle Joseph Starks, officiating. The burial will follow at Forest Hills Cemetery in Tipp City. The family will receive friends 12:30 p.m. Friday (an hour prior to the service) at the funeral home. If desired, memorial contributions can be made to Ohio's Hospice of Dayton. Condolences can be shared at www.MortonWhetstoneFH.com.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com