LEE, Charles

LEE, Jr., Charles J.

99, of Dayton, Ohio, formerly of Bell County, Kentucky, passed away Wednesday, November 18, 2020, at the Hospice of

Dayton. He was born on February 27, 1921, in Bell County; son of the late Charles & Mary (Estes) Lee. He worked as a lineman for General Motors and loved chewing tobacco, listening to his radio, & spending time at the lake. He is survived by a daughter, Sylvia & (Charles) Gillman; a stepdaughter, Sharon & (John) Ware; a grandchild, Jeromy & (Jamie) Carpenter; two stepgrandchildren, Jeramie & Jessica Adkins; and two great-grandchildren, Jaden & Jalynn Carpenter. He was preceded in death by his parents; his first wife, Thelma Dancy Lee; his

second wife, Geraldine Ruckle; a stepson, Allen Maranville; and siblings, Hazel Rediger, Sullivan Lee, Henry Lee, Clyde Lee, Glynn Patrick, Fred Lee, Jack Kindred, & Thelma Gene

Sampson. A Graveside service will be held 1:30 PM Saturday, November 21, 2020, at the Eubank Cemetery with Bro. Harold Brown officiating. Morris & Hislope Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements. Condolences may be expressed to the family at: www.morrisandhislope.com.

