LEDINGTON, Geraldine E. "Jerri"

Passed away February 20, 2021, of Alzheimer's Disease. Jerri was born July 1, 1939, to

Robert and Nadine Flick. Jerri was the buyer for all parts for the vehicles owned by Kroger Company. Jerri was a big fan of Nascar racing and attended many races. She was preceded in death by her daughter Kylah Ledington Hodge; parents

Robert and Nadine Flick, and Carl Splettstoeszer; her significant other. She is survived by two granddaughters Jessica Hodge, Valerie Hodge and five great-grandsons. She is also survived by three brothers, Don Flick Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 AM on Friday, February 26th at St. Peter in Chains Catholic Church 382 Liberty Ave. in Hamilton, Ohio. Burial will follow at Rose Hill Burial Park. Masks and social distancing are required. Condolences may be left at


