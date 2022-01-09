LECHNER, Garreth "Scott"



Age 49, passed away suddenly, but peacefully in Bozeman, MT, in the early morning of December 26, 2021, after a courageous battle with cancer. Scott was born May 17, 1972. He was born in Kentucky, but spent his life growing up in Vandalia, OH. He enjoyed anything outdoors including hiking, fishing, hunting, and photography. His greatest achievement was taking care of the Old Faithful geyser in West Yellowstone National Park. He loved working for the United States Park service and also spent time working at Everglades National Park. He is survived by an only child; Shelby Nicole Lechner. His parents; Deborah Yeovnne Lechner and Garreth Raymond Lechner. His only sister; Andrea Nichole Lechner-Canan, her husband Brad Canan and their children Brady and Addyson. Finally, an Aunt and an Uncle and two cousins. He was preceded in death by grandparents; Melvin Lechner and Ruth Lechner. Services and Celebration of Life TBA by immediate family. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to: Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation. Condolences & memories may be shared with the family at



