Lechner, Dorothy



Dorothy Anne Lechner, age 84 of Vandalia, passed away on Sunday, July 30, 2023. She worked many years for the National Audubon Society as the Assistant to the Regional Director. Dorothy was an accomplished woodcarver, winning many awards. She was also an avid birdwatcher and a great cook. She is survived by her loving husband of 65 years, Melvin Lechner; daughter, Linda Farmer (Jim); son, Jeffrey Lechner; grandchildren, Samantha, Sydney, and Zachary; brother-in-law, Garry Lechner; sister-in-law, Deborah Lechner; and several other nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, David and Marie (Berry) Rhoton. The family will not be having services at this time. To leave an online condolence for the family, please visit www.KindredFuneralHome.com



