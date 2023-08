Leaverton, Fredrick



Fredrick Leaverton, age 75, of Dayton, passed away Wednesday August 2, 2023. Graveside services will be held at 12:00 p.m. on Thursday August 10, 2023, in the Bellbrook Cemetery. To leave an online condolence, please visit www.turnerfuneralhomes.cc



