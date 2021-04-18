LEAVER, Craig M.



Age 71, of Bellbrook, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, April 7, 2021. Craig was born on January 4, 1950, in



Cincinnati, OH, to the late Paul and Jean (Bogart) Leaver. He graduated in 1968 from Purcell High School. Craig became a journeyman pipefitter at



Hilton Davis Chemical Co. where he worked for 12 years. After a life changing accident in 1982 he earned his BS and MBA from Wright State University. He retired as the Chief of Finance at AFRL's Wright-Site, Wright-Patterson AFB, after serving 27 years. Craig was an active member of Abiding Christ Lutheran Church in Fairborn. Throughout his life Craig was an avid motorsports enthusiast who loved cars and



motorcycles, especially watching them race. Over the past five years Craig and his beloved wife Terri enjoyed traveling the country together in their motorhome (naturally visiting



numerous race courses along the way). His love of life was contagious. His love of God and family was infinite. He will be missed. Craig is preceded in death by his parents Paul and Jean; brother Brian, and sister Kim. Craig leaves behind his soulmate, teammate, and loving wife of 39 years, Terri (Brinkman); daughter Heather (Robert) Salvucci; their children Sarah and Michael; son, Lyle Carr; sister, Susan (Michael) Wood; brothers Todd, Duff (Mia), and Kent (Sandy) Leaver, and numerous in-laws, nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. The family will greet guests from 10-11AM, with a Service of the Resurrection beginning at 11:00 on Thursday, April 29, at Abiding Christ Lutheran Church, 326 Dayton-Yellow Springs Rd., Fairborn, OH 45324. For those unable to attend in person, a livestream will be available at www.abidingchrist.org (click livestream). A Celebration of Life will take place on Thursday, July 1, 5:00-10:00 PM at Evandale Recreation Complex, 10500 Reading Rd., Evendale, OH 45241. If desired, memorial contributions may be made in Craig's name to Abiding Christ



Lutheran Church, Lifting Kids at www.liftingkidsgt.com/giving, or the charity of your choice. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.routsong.com.

