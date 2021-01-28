LEASURE,



Joshua Brandon



Age 20, of Oakwood, OH, passed away on Saturday, January 16, 2021, at Camp Pendleton, CA. Josh was born on June 17, 2000, in Kettering, OH. He graduated from



Oakwood High School in 2019 and was a Lance Corporal in the U.S. Marine Corp, Motor Tech Division. Josh loved spending time with family and friends and lived his life to the fullest. He enjoyed sports, shooting, and country music. Josh is survived by mother,



Jennifer Ann Caro; father, Gary Eugene Leasure, Jr.; older



sister, Stephanie Caro; twin brother, Maxwell Leasure; younger brother, Austin Leasure; grandparents, Barbara and Israel Caro, Gary and Rosemary Leasure, Patricia and Thomas



Thomas; aunt, Ginny Shultz; aunt and uncle, Amy and Steve Rodenroth; cousins, Natalie, Sydney, and Emily Rodenroth; as well as numerous great aunts and uncles, second cousins, and friends. Family will greet friends from 1-5 PM on Sunday,



January 31 at ROUTSONG FUNERAL HOME, 2100 E STROOP RD, KETTERING. A Funeral Service will be held Monday, February 1 at 10 AM at Routsong Funeral Home. For safety reasons the service will be livestreamed on Routsong's channel found on www.youtube.com. Burial in David's Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to the Josh Leasure Memorial Fund, care of Oakwood Schools Foundation, P.O. Box 351



Oakwood, OH 45409. Fond memories and expressions of



sympathy may be shared at www.routsong.com.

