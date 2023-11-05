Leary, Jean Frances



Leary, Jean Frances, 93, of Springfield, passed away Thursday, November 2, 2023 in Miami Valley Hospital. Jean was born May 25, 1930 in Springfield, Ohio, the daughter of John and Rosetta (Mullee) Leary. She was a member of St. Teresa Catholic Church. Survivors include several nieces, nephews and cousins; and several caring friends, especially at Villa Springfield. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her four siblings, Louise Jung, Anna Marie Rizer, John Leary, Jr. and Joann Thomas. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Tuesday at 12:30 p.m. in St. Teresa Catholic Church. Visitation will be held one hour prior, from 11 a.m. - 12 p.m. in the CONROY FUNERAL HOME. Burial will follow in Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donation may be made to the St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.



