LEAMAN, James Spencer "Jim"



68, of Lima passed away on July 30, 2022.



A memorial service will be held Saturday, August 27, 2022, at 1:00 pm at Trinity United Methodist Church, Lima, Ohio.



Arrangements are being handled by Chamberlain-Huckeriede Funeral Home, Lima. Condolences may be expressed at



www.chamberlainhuckeriede.com