LEACH (nee Fisher), Stella Louise



Age 82, passed away January 28, 2022. Beloved wife of 64 years to Kenneth Leach. Loving mother of Timothy (Carolyn) Leach, Kathy (the late Richard) Stephens and Thomas (Tracy) Leach. Cherished grandmother of Nicholas Leach, Brandon Leach, Hannah Rapien, Mariah Stidham, Trent Stephens, Trae Stephens, Tiffanie Day, Ashley Bolser, Bethany Stansell and Wesley Dotson. Great-grandmother of Liam Leach, Ben Leach, Stella Leach, Amelia Leach, Hudson Leach, Takoda Stephens, Mossie Stephens, Thad Stephens, Solomon Stephens, Mikayla Wagner, Aiden Day, Trissa Day, Cooper Bolser, Easton Bolser, Rebecca Stansell and Jessie Stansell. Great-great-grandmother of Elizabeth Rose and Mikale Rose. Dear sister of Glen



(Sharon) Fisher and the late Jim Fisher and Randy Fisher.



Sister-in-law of Thelma Fisher. Stella and Kenneth were foster parents to 9 foster children. They also pastored many churches. Family and friends will be received Thursday, February 3 from 5-7 PM at First Baptist Church of S. Lebanon, 505 Mason Rd., S. Lebanon, where funeral services will follow at 7 PM.



Interment Clear Fork Cemetery, Jellico, KY.



