LEACH, Kenneth Ralph



Kenneth Ralph Leach, age 87, passed away February 23, 2023. Beloved husband of 64 years to the late Stella Louise (nee Fisher) Leach. Loving father of Timothy (Carolyn) Leach, Kathy (the late Richard) Stephens and Thomas (Tracy) Leach. Proud grandfather of Nicholas Leach, Brandon Leach, Hannah Rapien, Mariah Stidham, Trent Stephens, Trae Stephens, Tiffanie Day, Ashley Bolser, Bethany Stansell and Wesley Dotson; great-grandfather of Liam Leach, Ben Leach, Stella Leach, Amelia Leach, Hudson Leach, Takoda Stephens, Mossie Stephens, Thad Stephens, Solomon Stephens, Mikayla Wagner, Aiden Day, Trissa Day, Cooper Bolser, Easton Bolser, Rebecca Stansell and Jessie Stansell; great-great-grandfather of Elizabeth Rose, Malachi Rose and Mikale Rose; son of the late Elmer and Clara (nee Croley) Leach. Stella and Kenneth were foster parents to 9 foster children. They also pastored many churches, including First Baptist Church of South Lebanon. Family and friends will be received Thursday, March 2 from 5-7 PM at First Baptist Church of S. Lebanon, 505 Mason Rd., S. Lebanon, where funeral services will follow at 7 PM. Interment Clear Fork Cemetery, Jellico, KY. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Faith Baptist Church, 7382 St. Rt. 123, Blanchester, OH 45107. www.tuftsschildmeyer.com

