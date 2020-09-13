LEACH, Harriet S. Harriet S. Leach, age 102, passed away on Tuesday, September 1, 2020, in Fort Lauderdale, FL. She was born in Elmhurst, Illinois, December 18, 1917, daughter of Dr. Charles and Hattie Scheuerman. She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 66 years, Ralph F. Leach. She is survived by her three children, C. David Leach (Laurie) of Dayton, Ohio, H. Randall Leach (Anne) of Pasadena, California and Barbara Bloemers-Leach (Freek) of Akersloot, Netherlands. Also missing her are her seven grandchildren, Megan McCann, Katie Brennaman, Justin Leach, Cara Leach, Christopher, Charlotte and Heather Bloemers; and her six great-grandchildren and special friend, Judith Carney. Originally from the Chicago area, Harriet was a graduate of Northwestern University. She and Ralph retired to Fort Lauderdale after living in Bronxville, New York, for 40 years. A long-time civic and cultural activist, Harriet Leach combined her passion for her community and her love of the arts into a lifetime of philanthropy and activism. She served on the Boards of numerous organizations in South Florida including Florida Grand Opera, Miami City Ballet, the Fort Lauderdale Museum of Art, and Planned Parenthood of South Palm Beach and Broward County. Harriet was a woman ahead of her time. An early advocate for Planned Parenthood, she was a driving force for the organization both in Westchester County, New York, and in South Florida and in 1988, was instrumental in establishing the Friends of Planned Parenthood of South Palm Beach and Broward County where she was recognized as an Honorary Life Trustee. In 2000, she and her husband Ralph received the ArtServe Individual Leadership Award for their support of Florida Grand Opera. In both 1999 and 2001, Miami City Ballet honored her with awards for her leadership, and at the Museum of Art, she was commended for her invaluable support of the Museum's "Artist in Residence Programs." As her eyesight failed, Harriet became an avid "reader" thanks to talking books, and she savored every moment that she spent learning something new. She enjoyed her family and friends and the hearty conversations she had with them, and she always led the roundtable of discussion. Due to the current pandemic, a future celebration of life is pending. The family wishes to especially thank all of the caring aides at Atria Willow Wood where she resided in her final years, most especially Gwendolyn Powell for her dedication and leadership. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Florida Grand Opera, Miami City Ballet, the Fort Lauderdale Museum of Art, and Planned Parenthood of South Palm Beach and Broward County.

