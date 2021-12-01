journal-news logo
X

LEACH, Alice

ajc.com

Obituaries
2 hours ago

LEACH, Alice A.

82, a longtime Springfield resident, passed away November 19, 2021, at Ohio's Hospice of Dayton. Alice was born September 15, 1939, in Ashland, KY, the daughter of Haskell and

Sarah Waugh Clevenger. She retired in 1997 from the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services after 24 years of

employment. Survivors include her husband of 44 years, Emil Leach; sons Dale Banfield and Roger Banfield, both of

Kentucky; a daughter, Renee Whipp, of Springfield; stepsons Dale (Linda) Leach, Chris Leach and Richard (Michelle) Leach, all of Springfield; stepdaughters Linda (Van) Eancheff and Sharon (John Sharp) Leach, both of Springfield; 12 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandson. A son, Dwayne Banfield, preceded her in death. Alice was a member of the Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks.

Visitation will begin at 5 p.m. Thursday, December 2, at CONROY FUNERAL HOME. The Elks will perform a service at 6:45 p.m., followed by a funeral service, with the Rev. Walter Mock officiating. Memorial contributions may be made to

Ohio's Hospice of Dayton.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

In Other News
1
SKOTKO, Laura
2
Johnston, Marilyn
3
BARKER, James
4
BUSH, Scott
5
BREZINE, Sue
© 2021 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top