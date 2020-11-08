X

LAYTON, Carol

Obituaries | 1 hour ago

LAYTON, Carol A.

78, of Springfield, passed away on November 4, 2020. She was born in Springfield on February 12, 1942, to the late Franklin and Ruth (Robinson) Walthall. Carol was a 1960 graduate of Springfield South High School. She was an administrative

assistant for multiple different businesses before retiring from Wittenberg University. Survivors include two daughters, Robin (Mark) Pickering and Donna (Doug) Buffenbarger; brother, Larry (Susan) Walthall; six grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. Carol was preceded in death by her husband, Charles T. Layton in 2007. A memorial service to celebrate Carol's life will be held on Thursday, November 12, 2020, at 1:00 pm in the LITTLETON & RUE FUNERAL HOME. Live streaming available on the Littleton & Rue Facebook Page. Expressions of

sympathy may be sent to the family at


www.littletonandrue.com



