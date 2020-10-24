LAYNE, Herman

LAYNE, Jr., Herman "Joe"



Herman "Joe" Layne, Jr., age 87, of Springfield, went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, October 20, 2020. Herman was born to the late Herman and Goldie (Cox) Layne in Gallipolis, Ohio, on December 30, 1932. He is preceded in death by his first wife: Delores (Sebastian) Layne; brothers: Gene Layne and Ernest Layne; and step- son: Michael Pierson. Herman is survived by his wife of 33 years: Wanda (Priddy) Layne; sons: Steve (Julie) Layne and John Patrick Layne; daughters: Theresa M. (Tim) Shay and Brenda Lee (David) Stephenson; step-sons: Terry (Diann)



Pierson and Les (Cindy) Pierson; and numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, and nephews. Herman was a member of the Catawba Christian Fellowship Church where he was a Deacon for 40+ years. He also served in the United States Army 101st Airborne for three years as a Paratrooper. One of Herman's favorite hobbies was fishing. What Herman loved most was spending time with his wife and family as he was a loving family man and husband. A visitation for family and friends will be Sunday, October 25 from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM at Jackson, Lytle & Lewis Life Celebration Center. A funeral service to honor Herman's life will be held on Monday,



October 26, 2020, at 10:00 AM at Jackson, Lytle & Lewis Life Celebration Center with Pastor Steve Evans officiating.



Herman will be laid to rest next to Delores at Fletcher Chapel Cemetery following the service. Due to COVID-19, the family asks all family and friends to kindly wear a mask to limit



exposure. Online condolences may be expressed to the family by visiting www.jacksonlytle.com.



