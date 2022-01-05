LAYNE, Donna Jean



63, of Springfield, went to be with the Lord she loved on



January 2, 2022, in Springfield Regional Medical Center. She was born June 9, 1958, in Bellefontaine, OH, the daughter of Harold E. and Etta Mae (Duffey) Smith. Donna was a member of South Charleston Freewill Baptist Church and was a devout Christian and



follower of Jesus. Survivors



include three sisters, Diana and Kenneth Dixon, Cathy and Phil Suttles and Connie Smith;



nieces and nephews, Amy and David Jones, Brian Dixon, Shane Suttles, Chad and Kristen Suttles and Kyle and Lindsey Suttles and four great-nieces and nephews whom she adored, Tyler, Levi, Madison and Hannah. Donna was loved and



admired by so many friends and she will be missed by all who knew her. She was preceded in death by her parents.



Visitation will be held from 4:00 to 7:00 pm on Thursday in the CONROY FUNERAL HOME. Funeral services will be held at 10:00 am on Friday in South Charleston Freewill Baptist Church. Burial will follow at Fletcher Chapel Cemetery. Due to COVID-19 the family requests that masks be worn during the visitation and services. In lieu of flowers memorial donations can be made to The National Kidney Foundation.

