Layne, Alan Ray



Alan Ray was born on October 8, 1957, and passed away January 20, 2023. Aged 65, of Riverside, Ohio and grew up in Fairborn, Ohio. Preceded in death by his father, James Roger Layne, Jr. and brother, Jerome Michael Layne. Survived by his son, Christopher Billy Layne (Katie); mother, Gladys Hale Layne; siblings, James Roger Layne, III (aka Jimmy), Denise K Layne-Burnett (aka Kay); nieces & nephews, Rodney Guy Layne, Desiree Layne Davey, Melanie Layne Wymer, Joseph Michael Layne-Burnett (Brooke); his faithful friend, Qiuju Layne; and many great-nieces & great-nephews. Cause of death was listed as Sepsis, and he was diabetic battling Hepatocellular Cancer. Alan graduated High School from Stebbins High School. Ray worked most of his life in the HVAC Industry. Alan Ray was loved by his family and lots of friends and will be greatly missed by all. He has gone Home to be with his Brother.

