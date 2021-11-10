journal-news logo
X

LAWWILL, Kerry

ajc.com

Obituaries
2 hours ago

LAWWILL, Kerry Lee

U.S. veteran, age 53, went home to be with the Lord at 11:07 am on November 8, 2021. He was an avid golf player and loved all Cincinnati sports teams. He is survived by his father, Kerry Ray Lawwill, mother, Mary Lawwill, daughter, Chelsea Gibson (Tyler

Gibson) son, Kasey Lawwill (Amanda Lawwill), grandchildren Kasen, Sadie, and Jonah Gibson, brother, Jody Lawwill (Melissa Lawwill), nephew AJ Lawwill and niece Hannah Lawwill. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, November 13 at 12pm at Hamilton Christian Center. Floral donations can be sent there.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

In Other News
1
COLBERG, Paul
2
FENT, Delcie
3
GRAY, Timothy
4
REID, K. Suzanne
5
Schoenherr, Dennis
© 2021 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top