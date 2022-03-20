LAWSON, Margree
Age 93 of Oxon Hill, MD, formerly of Dayton, Ohio, passed away March 4, 2022. Born July 2, 1928, to Robert and Phoebe
Richardson. Preceded in death by her Parents and Husband Brady Lawson; Sisters Lula Mae (Fess) Harper, Mary Helen
Gurley. Survived by Daughters Brenda (Johnny Sr.) Faison,
Diann L. McCoy, Mary (Allard) Hines; Grandsons Anthony (Shurrundah) Lawson, Brian Lawson, Johnny Faison Jr.; and a host of relatives and friends and Special Nephew Gregory Lawson. Graveside Services
Tuesday, March 22, 2022, at 1PM at Dayton VA National
Cemetery. (Mask Required). In lieu of flowers, send donations to The Lawson Scholarship Fund, MT. Calvary Missionary
Baptist Church, Dayton, OH.
LAWSON, Margree
LAWSON, Margree