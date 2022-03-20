LAWSON, Margree



Age 93 of Oxon Hill, MD, formerly of Dayton, Ohio, passed away March 4, 2022. Born July 2, 1928, to Robert and Phoebe



Richardson. Preceded in death by her Parents and Husband Brady Lawson; Sisters Lula Mae (Fess) Harper, Mary Helen



Gurley. Survived by Daughters Brenda (Johnny Sr.) Faison,



Diann L. McCoy, Mary (Allard) Hines; Grandsons Anthony (Shurrundah) Lawson, Brian Lawson, Johnny Faison Jr.; and a host of relatives and friends and Special Nephew Gregory Lawson. Graveside Services



Tuesday, March 22, 2022, at 1PM at Dayton VA National



Cemetery. (Mask Required). In lieu of flowers, send donations to The Lawson Scholarship Fund, MT. Calvary Missionary



Baptist Church, Dayton, OH.

