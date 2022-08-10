journal-news logo
X

LAWSON, Lorna

ajc.com

Obituaries
1 hour ago

LAWSON, Lorna L.

Age 52, of Middletown, Ohio, passed away Friday, August 5, 2022, at Atrium Medical Center where she had been a patient for one day. Among survivors are children, Victoria Lovejoy (Ronnie Thompson), Tyler Lovejoy, Leelen Lawson and Justice Wooton; and sister, Laura Gray. Visitation will be Friday, August 12, 2022, from 12:00 noon to 1:00 p.m. at the Herr-Riggs Funeral Home, 210 S. Main St., Middletown, followed by services at 1:00 p.m. with Rev. John Moore officiating. Interment will be at Butler County Memorial Park, Trenton, Ohio. Contributions may be made to the family in care of Herr-Riggs Funeral Home, 210 S. Main St., Middletown, Ohio 45044 Phone: 513-422-4545. Her complete obituary may be seen at and condolences sent to the family at this website,


www.herr-riggs.com


Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Herr-Riggs Funeral Home

210 S Main St

Middletown, OH

45044

https://www.herr-riggs.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

In Other News
1
REKE, Diane
2
SMITH, Alvonia
3
KOCH, Gilbert
4
KESTER, Esther
5
JACKSON, Robert
© 2022 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top