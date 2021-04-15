X

LAWSON, Kenneth

LAWSON,

Kenneth Eugene

Kenneth Eugene Lawson, age 85, of Dayton, passed away Thursday, April 8, 2021. He was born November 15, 1935, in Dayton, Ohio, the son of the late Albert and Dorothy

Lawson. Along with his

parents, he is preceded in death by six siblings, Paul

Lawson, Richard Lawson, Ralph (Susie) Lawson, Donald

"Sonny" Lawson, Dorothy Lee Mills and Shirley Konneci; as well as brother-in-law, Donnie Lang. Kenneth is survived by his loving wife, Linda; children, Marcia Lawson, Larry Heys, Stephen Heys, Denice Lawson, Sondra Lawson, Roberta (Clay) Foster and Kenneth E. (Shelley) Lawson II; numerous

grandchildren and great-grandchildren; siblings, Leroy (Rosie) Lawson, Clarence (June) Lawson, Sharyn (Jim) McCartney and Katie Lang; as well as brother-in-law, Jerry Konneci; sister-in-law, Pat Lawson; many nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. Kenny was the owner of Lawson's Waste Collections for over 32 years. Visitation will take place from 1:00-3:00 PM on Monday, April 19, 2021, at Newcomer North Chapel, 4104 Needmore Road, where his funeral service will follow at 3:00 PM. Visit his guestbook at NewcomerDayton.com.

Funeral Home

Newcomer Funeral Home - North Dayton Chapel

4104 Needmore Rd

Dayton, OH

45424

