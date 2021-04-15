LAWSON,
Kenneth Eugene
Kenneth Eugene Lawson, age 85, of Dayton, passed away Thursday, April 8, 2021. He was born November 15, 1935, in Dayton, Ohio, the son of the late Albert and Dorothy
Lawson. Along with his
parents, he is preceded in death by six siblings, Paul
Lawson, Richard Lawson, Ralph (Susie) Lawson, Donald
"Sonny" Lawson, Dorothy Lee Mills and Shirley Konneci; as well as brother-in-law, Donnie Lang. Kenneth is survived by his loving wife, Linda; children, Marcia Lawson, Larry Heys, Stephen Heys, Denice Lawson, Sondra Lawson, Roberta (Clay) Foster and Kenneth E. (Shelley) Lawson II; numerous
grandchildren and great-grandchildren; siblings, Leroy (Rosie) Lawson, Clarence (June) Lawson, Sharyn (Jim) McCartney and Katie Lang; as well as brother-in-law, Jerry Konneci; sister-in-law, Pat Lawson; many nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. Kenny was the owner of Lawson's Waste Collections for over 32 years. Visitation will take place from 1:00-3:00 PM on Monday, April 19, 2021, at Newcomer North Chapel, 4104 Needmore Road, where his funeral service will follow at 3:00 PM. Visit his guestbook at NewcomerDayton.com.
Funeral Home Information
Newcomer Funeral Home - North Dayton Chapel
4104 Needmore Rd
Dayton, OH
45424
https://www.newcomerdayton.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral