LAWSON,



Kenneth Eugene



Kenneth Eugene Lawson, age 85, of Dayton, passed away Thursday, April 8, 2021. He was born November 15, 1935, in Dayton, Ohio, the son of the late Albert and Dorothy



Lawson. Along with his



parents, he is preceded in death by six siblings, Paul



Lawson, Richard Lawson, Ralph (Susie) Lawson, Donald



"Sonny" Lawson, Dorothy Lee Mills and Shirley Konneci; as well as brother-in-law, Donnie Lang. Kenneth is survived by his loving wife, Linda; children, Marcia Lawson, Larry Heys, Stephen Heys, Denice Lawson, Sondra Lawson, Roberta (Clay) Foster and Kenneth E. (Shelley) Lawson II; numerous



grandchildren and great-grandchildren; siblings, Leroy (Rosie) Lawson, Clarence (June) Lawson, Sharyn (Jim) McCartney and Katie Lang; as well as brother-in-law, Jerry Konneci; sister-in-law, Pat Lawson; many nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. Kenny was the owner of Lawson's Waste Collections for over 32 years. Visitation will take place from 1:00-3:00 PM on Monday, April 19, 2021, at Newcomer North Chapel, 4104 Needmore Road, where his funeral service will follow at 3:00 PM. Visit his guestbook at NewcomerDayton.com.

