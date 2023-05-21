X

Lawson, Jimmy

Obituaries
2 hours ago

Lawson, Jimmy Nolan

Our beloved Jimmy Nolan Lawson walked into the arms of God on Wednesday, May 17th, 2023 following a brief illness. He was born September 22nd, 1993 in Dayton, Ohio. The family will receive friends on Wednesday, May 24th, 2023 from 5-7 p.m. at Littleton & Rue Funeral Home, Springfield. A celebration of his life will be held on Thursday, May 25th, at 1:00 p.m. at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Rose Hill Burial Park. Online expressions of sympathy may be made at www.littletonandrue.com.

