LAWSON,
Jacob Alexander
Our beloved Jacob Alexander Lawson met his Lord and
Savior on Friday, October 22, 2021. He was born November 14, 1996, in Dayton, Ohio. A
celebration of his life will be held on Wednesday, November 3rd, 2021, at 1:00 p.m. at
LITTLETON & RUE Funeral Home. The family will receive friends on Tuesday, November 2nd, 2021, from 5-7 p.m. at the funeral home. Burial will be in Rose Hill Burial Park. Online expression of sympathy may be made at www.littletonandrue.com.
Funeral Home Information
Littleton & Rue Funeral Home
830 N Limestone Street
Springfield, OH
45503-3610
https://www.littletonandrue.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral