Lawson, Elvin

Elvin Ray "Joe" Lawson, age 92, of Middletown, Ohio, passed away Tuesday November 21, 2023, at Spring Hills of Middletown. He was born in Big Woods, KY on September 12, 1931, son of the late Verona (Back) and Jesse D. Lawson. He served in the U. S. Army during the Korean Conflict; and was a member of Stratford Heights Church of God. Joe retired from General Motors ~ Harrison Radiator Division after 30 years of service. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a son, Michael Lawson in 1999; 2 brothers Ivan & Delmond Lawson; and 3 sisters, Kathleen Jones, Berniece Stacy, and Virgie Price. He is survived by his wife of 72 years, Rosemary Y. (Irvine) Lawson; his children, Larry Lawson, Karen (Michael) Lawson, and Greg (Linda) Lawson; 6 grandchildren, Amber (Jason) LeConte, Christopher, Adam (Ellie), Jordan (Lindsey) John, (Jennie), and Jeffery Lawson; 12 great-grandchildren & 2 great-great-grandchildren; his brother Owen Lawson; numerous nieces and nephews. A Visitation will be held 10 a.m.  12 p.m., Friday November 24, 2023, at the Stratford Heights Church of God, 4419 Nelson Rd., Middletown, where the Funeral Service will follow at 12 p.m., with Pastor Ray Phillips officiating. Entombment will be at Woodside Cemetery, Middletown, OH. Dalton Funeral Home, Germantown serving the family. Please share condolences at daltonfh.net



