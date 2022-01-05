LAWRENCE, Theodore



"Ted"



Age 66, of Dayton, Ohio, entered eternal life on Wednesday, December 22, 2021. Ted graduated from Meadowdale High School in 1974. He was employed through Workforce. Ted was preceded in death by parents, Egbert H. and Annie Ruth Lawrence; stepmother, Lucy (Lawrence) Taylor; sister, Betty A. (Lawrence) Poindexter; brother, Michael J. Lawrence. Left to cherish Ted's memory, siblings, Egbert "Tim" Lawrence, Jr. of Carmichael, CA, Classie Freeman of Twinsburg, OH, Phillip H. (Dora) Lawrence of Dayton, OH, Gwen (Leonard Sr.) Richardson of Huber Heights, OH, twin sister, Theressa "Teri" (Rueben Sr.) Peebles of Middletown, OH; a host of cousins, nieces, nephews and friends. Walk-through visitation 10 am-12 noon Thursday, January 6, 2022, at House of Wheat Funeral Home, Inc., 2107 N. Gettysburg Ave. Family will receive friends 11 am until time of service. Funeral service at 12 noon. (Mask Required). Minister Jesse Walker officiating. Interment West Memory Gardens.

