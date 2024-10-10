Lawrence, Peggy Jean



LAWRENCE, Peggy Jean, age 79, of Springfield, Ohio passed away on Thursday, September 26, 2024. She was born on December 13, 1944 to the late Ben Hughes Jr. and Jimmie-Stella (Lawrence) Hughes. Peggy was the fourth child and second girl of eleven children. She was preceded in death by her siblings: Willie Jackson, Joe Hughes, Acie Hughes, James Hughes, Penny Hughes, Stella Cunningham and eldest son, Larry (Mike) Dover Jr. She leaves behind to cherish her memory her daughter, Shelley Dover , Anthony Dover both of Springfield and Shaun (Andrea) Dover of Greenwich CT; siblings: Charles Hughes of Cincinnati, Shirley Henderson of Springfield; Pamela Woodward of Banning CA, Cynthia (Robert) Reynolds of Vandalia; numerous grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces, nephews and cousins. Peggy was a member of the Institute of Divine Metaphysical Research for over 40 years. Her celebration of life memorial service will be held on Saturday, October 12, 2024 at Covenant United Methodist Church, 529 W. Johnny Lytle Avenue, Springfield OH. Visitation will be at 2:30 with Services beginning at 3:00 pm. Expressions of sympathy can be sent to Ms. Shelley Dover at 241 W. Johnny Lytle Avenue.



