LAWRENCE,



Pawlla Elayne



Age 54, of Urbana, passed away on December 17, 2022. She was born in Urbana, Ohio, on November 19, 1968, the daughter of Sharon Burton and Harry Enoch. Pawlla is survived by her loving children, Kristen Davis and Brandon Burtaine; parents, Sharon Burton and Harry Enoch; siblings, Mark Burton, Dwayne Enoch, Kimberly Enoch, Andrae Enoch, Tisha Holder, Anthony Ragland, Kelly Ragland and Andrae Kennerly; aunts and uncles, Peggy Hickman, Lisa Kauser, Ann Morgan, Virginia Jackson, John Enoch and William Enoch; and many other loving family and friends. She was a graduate of Mechanicsburg High School, Class of 1987, and then attended Antioch College, where she received her Bachelor's Degree. Pawlla worked for many years with Logan County as a Social Worker. She was a member of Bethesda Apostolic Church and was a member of the Card Ministry. In her free time, she enjoyed cooking, crafting, traveling, reading, writing and spending time with her family. Pawlla was a very smart, creative, strong woman who also had a wonderful sense of humor. She had a very caring nature and always wanted to help anyone in need. She dedicated her life to helping others. She will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her. Following Pawlla's wishes, there are no services scheduled at this time. To share a memory of Pawlla with the family, please visit



