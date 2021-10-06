LAWRENCE,



James Arthur



Age 72, of Dayton, OH, passed away Wednesday, September 29, 2021. Funeral service at



11 am, Thursday, October 7, at Phillips Temple C.M.E. Church, 3620 Shiloh Springs Rd. Visitation 10-11 am. (Mask Required). Interment Oakwood Cemetery, Troy, AL. Arrangements entrusted to House of Wheat Funeral Home, Inc.

