LAWRENCE, Anthony



"Tony"



79, of Springfield, Ohio, went Home to be with the Lord on January 6, 2022, at the Springfield Regional Medical Center. He was born on August 17, 1942, the son of Brooks and Dolly Lawrence. Tony graduated from Springfield High School and received his Bachelor's Degree from Bowling Green State University in Education. He was a teacher for many years in Springfield. He then went to Dayton Dunbar working with troubled children. He was a member of St. Raphael Catholic Church in Springfield and was a friend of St. John Missionary Baptist Church. Tony's memory will be cherished by his wife Andrea Kay Lawrence; and one son, Anthony the Second; one sister, Dody Lawrence Brown; one aunt, Unita Lawrence; and a number of nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his son, James Brooks Lawrence; and his parents, Brooks and Dolly Lawrence.



Visitation is Saturday, January 15, 2022, from 11:30 a.m. until the time of the Celebration of Life service at 12 noon in St. John Missionary Baptist Church. Social Distancing and masks are mandatory. Arrangements by the Robert C. Henry Funeral Home. www.robertchenryfuneralhome.com.

