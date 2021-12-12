LAW, Griffin Ivory



Born December 4, 1949, in Campbell, AL, passed away



unexpectedly December 7, 2021. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army and worked at



Dayton Showcase for several years. Preceded in death by his mother, Allie Mae Law Nesbit; father, Johnny Columbus Law; brothers, Johnny Columbus Jr., Henry Earl and William Frank Law, Donald James Nesbit.



Griffin was married to Karen Deborah Allen and to this union three daughters were born: Gina Monique (Darryl) Harding, Kinda Mignon Law-(Ryan) Stephens, and Kina Monise Law. He leaves behind to cherish his memory his siblings, Albert Louis, Annie Eula, Eddie



Laverne and Daniel Law; grandchildren, Kendall Ivory Law, Kareen Wesley Taylor, Crystal Monet and Christian Michael Stennett; a host of cousins, nieces, and nephews; special



caregiver, Fazzie Chowoe. Walk-through visitation 9-11 am, Tuesday, December 14, at House of Wheat Funeral Home, Inc., 2107 N. Gettysburg Ave. Funeral service at 11 am. (Mask



Required). Interment Dayton National Cemetery.

