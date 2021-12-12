journal-news logo
LAW, Griffin

ajc.com

Obituaries
1 hour ago

LAW, Griffin Ivory

Born December 4, 1949, in Campbell, AL, passed away

unexpectedly December 7, 2021. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army and worked at

Dayton Showcase for several years. Preceded in death by his mother, Allie Mae Law Nesbit; father, Johnny Columbus Law; brothers, Johnny Columbus Jr., Henry Earl and William Frank Law, Donald James Nesbit.

Griffin was married to Karen Deborah Allen and to this union three daughters were born: Gina Monique (Darryl) Harding, Kinda Mignon Law-(Ryan) Stephens, and Kina Monise Law. He leaves behind to cherish his memory his siblings, Albert Louis, Annie Eula, Eddie

Laverne and Daniel Law; grandchildren, Kendall Ivory Law, Kareen Wesley Taylor, Crystal Monet and Christian Michael Stennett; a host of cousins, nieces, and nephews; special

caregiver, Fazzie Chowoe. Walk-through visitation 9-11 am, Tuesday, December 14, at House of Wheat Funeral Home, Inc., 2107 N. Gettysburg Ave. Funeral service at 11 am. (Mask

Required). Interment Dayton National Cemetery.

Funeral Home Information

House Of Wheat Funeral Home Inc

2107 N Gettysburg Ave

Dayton, OH

45406

https://www.houseofwheat.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

