LAW, BEATRICE

LAW (nee Anderson),



Beatrice A.



Age 93 of Dayton, passed away Saturday, February 6, 2021. She was preceded in death by her brothers, Howard and Richard; sisters, Thelma and Ruth; son, Daniel in 1971; and daughter, Lisa in 1955. Beatrice is survived by her son, Timothy Wolf; brother, David (Carol); Evanda (Howard); and a host of nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Beatrice received her Associate degree in 1986 in Data Processing. She was an avid writer of poetry and children stories. She also enjoyed painting. Beatrice was a long-time member and sang in the choir for Fort McKinley United Methodist Church. Funeral services will be 12 pm on Friday, February 12, 2021, at Fort McKinley Campus, 3721 W. Siebenthaler Ave., Dayton, OH 45406. Service will be streamed on the Fort McKinley Campus Facebook page. The family will receive friends from 11am until the time of service. Interment will follow at Willow View Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Dayton Public Radio, 126 N. Main St., Dayton, OH 45402. To leave the family a special message, please visit www.bakerhazelsnider.com.

