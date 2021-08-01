





LAVINS, Mary Evalee Law



Age 85, passed away July 26, 2021. Mary was born on June 9, 1936, in Springfield, Ohio, the only child of Donald and



Florence Law. She attended Piqua Central High School and graduated in June of 1954. Shortly after, on August 7, 1955, she married her high school sweetheart Ramon Lavins.



Together they shared over 65 years of marriage. They eventually moved from Dayton, Ohio, to Michigan and have lived there for over 32 years. They do not have children but have two nieces, Tane Lee Smith and Ashley Lavins-Stillman; and a nephew, Michael Lavins from Ramon's siblings, Garry and Connie. Mary requested there not be visitation or service for herself, as she wished to be remembered as she was when getting together with the many friends that she and her



loving husband got to know. Following cremation, she will be interred at Great Lakes National Cemetery in Holly, Michigan, where her husband, an Army veteran, will one day join her.



