LAVIN (Albers), June



Age 98, of Centerville, passed away peacefully on December 14, 2021. She was born on April 9, 1923, in Dayton, Ohio, to the late August and Marie (Klonne) Albers. June was a professional singer, and



enjoyed a celebrated career as an opera-trained musical comedy actress. She met the love of her life, Richard William Lavin, later in her career and became a devoted wife and mother, limiting her singing career to church, weddings and funerals. She and Richard were avid world travelers and long-time members of Incarnation Church and the NCR Country Club. June was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and friend and will be greatly missed by all who loved her. In addition to her parents and brothers, she was preceded in death by her



beloved husband of 55 years, Richard, and her cherished son, Bill Lavin. June is survived by her dear daughter, Teresa (Joe) Hiett; treasured daughter-in-law, Rhonda Lavin; wonderful grandchildren, Chris, Jon, Zac, Maddie, Kaitlyn, and Delainey; adored sister, Helen Crotty, and many other loving relatives and friends. Visitation will be held on Monday, Dec. 20th from 5:00 pm until 7:00 pm at Newcomer Centerville Chapel, 820 Miamisburg-Centerville Road. Mass of Christian Burial will take place on Tuesday, Dec. 21st at 10:30 am at Incarnation Catholic Church, 55 Williamsburg Ln. Burial to follow at



Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to St. Vincent de Paul Society in June's memory. Please visit



www.NewcomerDayton.com to leave a special message for her family.

