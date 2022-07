LAUGHTER (Borkenhagen),



Audrey E.



96, born April 14, 1926, of Dayton passed away July 20, 2022. A funeral service will be held at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 901 East Stroop Road, in Kettering on Saturday July 30, 2022, at 11:00 AM. A private burial will follow. For complete remembrances and to share your condolences please visit www.routsong.com.