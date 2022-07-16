LAUB, Lawrence T. "Larry"



Age 95 of North Fort Myers, Florida, and previously of Vandalia, passed away Monday, July 11, 2022, in Port Charlotte, Florida. He was born September 27, 1926, in Vandalia to the late Thomas and Louise (Frey) Laub. Larry was preceded in death by his loving wife of 55 years, Delores Laub, in 2007; his second wife, Barbara Bowser-Laub in 2017 of Lima, Ohio; brother, Alvin Laub; his sister, Ruth Brunner; and by an infant granddaughter, Melinda Yvonne Holland. Larry was a U. S. Army Korean War veteran; he retired from GM – Delco in 1986 with 40 years of service. He was very active with St. John's Lutheran Church in Vandalia and Christ Lutheran Church in Cape Coral, Florida. He was also a member of the Holiday Ramblers Camper Club. Larry is survived by two daughters, Cindra Holland and her husband, Ron and Melody Toman and her husband, George; five grandchildren, Jason (Michelle), Bryce, Brett, Ben and Beth; one great-granddaughter, Kaela Holland; and by his extended family and many good friends. The family will be receiving friends from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m., Monday, July 18, at St. John's Lutheran Church, 122 W. National Road, Vandalia. Funeral service will begin at 11:00 a.m. with Pastor Benjamin Prill officiating. Interment with military honors will follow at Forest Hills Memorial Gardens. Following the committal service friends and family are invited back to Luther Lodge for a time of food and fellowship. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in memory of Larry to St. Jude Hospital, the Wounded Warrior Project or Tidewell Hospice in Port Charlotte, Florida. Morton Whetstone Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

