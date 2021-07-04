LATTA, Karen

LATTA (Kearney), Karen E.



A feisty, sarcastic, beyond generous, mother, grandmother, sister, and friend, age 69 of Union, passed away peacefully, June 26, 2021, at home. Born September 22, 1951, to the late Ruth (Knight) and John James "Bud" Kearney in Huntington, West Virginia. Karen was a nurse at the VA Medical Center for more than 34 years, where she took pride in caring for her



patients. She enjoyed gardening, reading murder mystery novels, and most importantly spending time and doing everything she could for her family. She is survived by her daughters: Angela McCullah, Stephanie (Paul) Bullock, Kelley Latta, grandchildren: Aiden, Connor, Natalie, Elizabeth, brother:



Jimmy Kearney, sister: Joyce (Gordon) Gregg, along with



numerous nieces, nephews, relatives and friends who will miss her infectious personality. Along with her parents, Karen is preceded in death by her brother: Kevin Kearney. A Memorial Service will be held at 10 am, Friday, July 16, 2021, at Kindred Funeral Home, (400 Union Blvd. Englewood, OH 45322). Inurnment will follow the service at Minnich Cemetery in



Union. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the



Humane Society of Greater Dayton, (1661 Nicholas Rd,



Dayton, OH 45417). Online condolences may be made to



family at www.KindredFuneralHome.com.

