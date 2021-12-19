LATHERN, Audrey M.



Age 91, of Trotwood, Ohio, passed away Saturday, December 4, 2021. She retired from St. Elizabeth Hospital. Preceded in death by her parents; sons, Michael and Jesse Lathern; nephew, Timothy Lathern; ten siblings. She leaves to cherish her memory her daughters, Linda Lathern and her daughter, Schneka Haynes, Deloris Lathern and her daughter, Andria Estridge; sister, Mary Scruggs; a host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren, other relatives and friends. Memorial service will be held 11 am Monday, December 20 at Summit Christian Church, 4021 Denlinger Rd. Calling hour 10-11 am. (Mask Required). Arrangements entrusted to House of Wheat Funeral Home, Inc.

