LASWELL, Joyce Eileen (Barnes)



Age 81, of Hamilton, Ohio, and formerly of Spring City, Tennessee, and Ross, Ohio. She went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, January 24, 2021. She was born on September 18, 1939, in New Paris, Ohio, the daughter of Everett and Esther (Short) Barnes. She graduated from Jefferson High School in New Paris, class of 1957. On March 28, 1958, she married Ken Laswell. She was the owner and operator of The Hair Place in Ross, OH, from 1977 to 2001. Joyce was a member of First Baptist Church of Ross and sang in the gospel music group The Happy Hearts. Joyce and Ken moved to Tennessee in 2001 and attended Bethel Baptist church where she played piano and they sang with the Fishermen Quartet. She was preceded in death by her husband, Ken Laswell; brother, Everett "Bud" Barnes and by her parents, Everett and Esther Barnes. She is survived by her brother Jim (Nancy) Barnes of Ft. Myers, FL; sister Mary Barnes Bottoms of Hamilton, OH; sister-in-law, Mary Ellen Barnes of Englewood, FL; nieces, Debbie Carmichael, Darlene Snyder, and Cassie Barnes; nephews, Larry Barnes, Joe Bottoms, Jerry Barnes, Brian Bottoms, Brandon Barnes, and Cody Barnes; many great-nieces and nephews; cousins; other extended family members; lots of wonderful friends; and her beloved dog, Scruffy. Visitation will be held at Charles C. Young Funeral Home, 4032 Hamilton Cleves Road, Ross, OH, on Thursday, January 28, 2021, from 3:00 p.m. until the time of the service at 4:00 p.m. With Reverend Gene Dietz officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Scleroderma Foundation, 300 Rosewood Drive, Suite 105, Danvers, MA 01923 or the American Cancer Society, PO Box 22718, Oklahoma City, OK 73123. Online condolences may be made at www.charlesyoungfuneralhome.com.

