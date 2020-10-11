LASH, Virginia L. Age 82, of Germantown, passed away on Wednesday, October 7, 2020, at her home. She was born on July 17, 1938, in Germantown, OH, the daughter of the late Franklin & Wineva (Whitehead) DeGroat. Mrs. Lash was a member of the Union Chapel United Methodist Church. Preceded in death by her brother Clarence DeGroat. She is survived by her loving husband of 64 years Robert "Bob" Lash, her 3 children Steve (Cathy) Lash, Ginny Keeton (Dean Marker), Eric (Lisa) Lash, 2 brothers Dale (Cathy) DeGroat, Johnny DeGroat, sister-in-law Rita DeGroat, 8 grandchildren Andy (Becka) Lash, Brian (Lisa) Lash, Caren (Wes) Smith, Daniel Lash (Deceased), Dale (Neana) Holloway, Ashlee Holloway (Darryl Sorrell), Megan Lash (Travis Cencebaugh), Amanda (Thomas) French, 13 great-grandchildren Aria, Hackett, Tobin, Eowyn, Emerson, Atticus, Lucy, Griffin, Dashel, Cameron, Stetson, Noah & Rosealy, as well as numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends. Funeral services will be held at 12:00 p.m. on Thursday, October 15, 2020, at the DALTON FUNERAL HOME, (Corner of Weaver Rd., & Rte. 4), Germantown with Pastor Nick Osborne officiating. Burial Highland Memorial Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Wednesday at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Germantown Fire & Rescue Squad in Mrs. Lash's memory, for their valiant effort, care and family support. Please share condolences at daltonfh.net.

