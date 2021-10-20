LARKIN, Darrell R.



Age 100, of Hillsboro, Ohio, born May 11, 1921, and died Saturday, October 16, 2021. He was preceded in death by his mother Florence, father George, and wife Janet. He is survived by his brother, Don and sister Ruthann, niece Leigh Ann (Jim) Kleinschnitz and their sons and grandchildren, nephew David (Sheryl) Senne and their daughter and grandchildren, and nephew Charles (Ann) Senne and their daughters and grandchildren. Darrell is also survived by his step-children, Myra



Sellers, Mary (Jim) Spahr and their son, and Mike Sellers, as well as a host of other cousins. A graveside service will be 3:30 p.m. Friday, October 22, 2021, at the Hightop Cemetery near Samantha. Leo Kuhn will officiate. The Turner & Son Funeral Home in Hillsboro is serving the family. Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.turnerfuneralhomes.cc.

