LARGE, Edith F.



85, of Kettering, OH, passed away and went to be with our Lord and Savior on Saturday, October 23, 2021. Edith was born on October 8, 1936, in



Davy, W.V., to the late James and Maude Cook. She is



survived by her loving husband of 65 years, John M. Large; son, Todd (Kimberly) Large; grandchildren, Aaron, Alyssa and Annelise; great-grandchildren, Harper and Noah; siblings, Nina Bell, Ruth Ann (Carl Wayne) Urps, Donald (Jan) Cook, Doris (Larry) Burks, Kathy (Bill)



Patrick; as well as numerous nieces and nephews. She was



preceded in death by her brother Earl Cook. Family will greet friends from 11:00am-1:00pm, Saturday, November 6 at Bethany Church of Christ, 2755 E. Stroop Rd., Kettering, with Memorial Services starting at 1:00pm. In lieu of flowers,



donations may be made to the following: Bethany Church of Christ or to the charity of your choice in Edith's name. Online condolences may be shared with the family at



www.routsong.com