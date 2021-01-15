LAPENNA, Jean



Age 92, passed away on



Monday, January 11th, 2021, at



Hospice of Dayton. She was born February 20th, 1928, in Dayton, Ohio.



She was preceded in death by husbands John Horning and Joe Lapenna; sister, Blaine; and granddaughter, Teresa.



Survived by children, Barb (Woody), Tricia (Mark) and



David (Wanda); grandchildren, Sara, Randy, Jason, Josh and Jared; great-grandchildren,



Stella, Madeline, Vanessa, Maverick, Reese, Zoey, Joslyn, Kyla, Gavin and Gwen plus numerous family and friends.



No services as body was donated to Wright State Medical.

