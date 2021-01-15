X

LAPENNA, Jean

ajc.com

Obituaries | 2 hours ago

LAPENNA, Jean

Age 92, passed away on

Monday, January 11th, 2021, at

Hospice of Dayton. She was born February 20th, 1928, in Dayton, Ohio.

She was preceded in death by husbands John Horning and Joe Lapenna; sister, Blaine; and granddaughter, Teresa.

Survived by children, Barb (Woody), Tricia (Mark) and

David (Wanda); grandchildren, Sara, Randy, Jason, Josh and Jared; great-grandchildren,

Stella, Madeline, Vanessa, Maverick, Reese, Zoey, Joslyn, Kyla, Gavin and Gwen plus numerous family and friends.

No services as body was donated to Wright State Medical.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

In Other News

© 2021 Journal-News. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.