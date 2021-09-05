LANUM, Arthur



78, went to Heaven, following a lengthy illness, June 31, 2021. He was a fan of the Reds, Browns and Buckeyes. Art enjoyed playing horseshoe and softball. Preceded in death by parents Guy and Mary Ballentine Lanum; 3 brothers and a grandson. Survivors include 2 brothers Joe and Ronald Lanum; 1 special nephew Joe Joe Lanum; also 2 loving step-daughters Debbie and Teddie; 5 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren and wife Sue Mansfield Lanum. Sadly missed but we will meet again.

